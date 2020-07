Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage lobby volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry dog park guest parking online portal

Essence in Dallas, TX is a lovely community conveniently located in Dallas just off the President George Bush Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway. We were recently renovated to include stainless appliances, vinyl plank flooring, track lighting, framed mirrors in the bathrooms, and tile back splash in the kitchen. We are in the Plano School District and have several amenities to enjoy including a state of the art fitness center, business center, 2 pools, a hot tub, basketball court, sand volleyball court, pond with walking trail, carports and detached garages.