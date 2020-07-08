800 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203 Lake Cliff
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drakemont.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more. Stop by our regional leasing office to check out the area and see our available apartments.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50lbs
Parking Details: open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Drakemont have any available units?
Drakemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Drakemont have?
Some of Drakemont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drakemont currently offering any rent specials?
Drakemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Drakemont pet-friendly?
Yes, Drakemont is pet friendly.
Does Drakemont offer parking?
Yes, Drakemont offers parking.
Does Drakemont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Drakemont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Drakemont have a pool?
No, Drakemont does not have a pool.
Does Drakemont have accessible units?
No, Drakemont does not have accessible units.
Does Drakemont have units with dishwashers?
No, Drakemont does not have units with dishwashers.