Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Crestmore

4610 Victor Street · (814) 281-9244
Location

4610 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Live here if: you crave 1930’s design in a quiet neighborhood

Crestmore is historical landmark that hasn’t lost any of it’s 1930’s character. We’ve added a few modern touches, but kept the design touches completely original, for the one-of-a-kind seekers. With tons of natural light, a large open plan, and a quaint, welcoming property brimming with distinctive design flairs straight from the history books—you’ll live out a historic fantasy in Crestmore.

What’s outdoors:

Gorgeously restored 1930’s curb appeal
A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting
A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring
Impressive fireplaces and elegant chandeliers brimming with 1920’s character
Stylish banquette seating in an open kitchen with modern features
and so much more!

Property style profile: distinctive character +

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestmore have any available units?
Crestmore has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Crestmore have?
Some of Crestmore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestmore currently offering any rent specials?
Crestmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crestmore pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestmore is pet friendly.
Does Crestmore offer parking?
Yes, Crestmore offers parking.
Does Crestmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crestmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestmore have a pool?
Yes, Crestmore has a pool.
Does Crestmore have accessible units?
No, Crestmore does not have accessible units.
Does Crestmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestmore has units with dishwashers.
