Amenities
Live here if: you crave 1930’s design in a quiet neighborhood
Crestmore is historical landmark that hasn’t lost any of it’s 1930’s character. We’ve added a few modern touches, but kept the design touches completely original, for the one-of-a-kind seekers. With tons of natural light, a large open plan, and a quaint, welcoming property brimming with distinctive design flairs straight from the history books—you’ll live out a historic fantasy in Crestmore.
What’s outdoors:
Gorgeously restored 1930’s curb appeal
A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting
A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy
What’s indoors:
Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring
Impressive fireplaces and elegant chandeliers brimming with 1920’s character
Stylish banquette seating in an open kitchen with modern features
and so much more!
Property style profile: distinctive character +