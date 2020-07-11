All apartments in Dallas
Crest Manor
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:11 AM

Crest Manor

Open Now until 6pm
4425 Swiss Avenue · (214) 892-2302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4425 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crest Manor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Live here if: you feel at home in a charming 1930's home with character

This boutique property hasn't lost an ounce of it's original historic charm, but fits in perfectly with a modern day vibe. Located on prestigious Swiss Avenue, surrounded by historic homes with large, lush and mature property. Embrace a lifestyle that's reminiscent of the peaceful and elegantly stylish 1930s.

What's outdoors:

A historical landmark with charming 1930's curb appeal
A tranquil courtyard that acts as a natural escape
A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy
Beautiful views of a natural paradise

What's indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring
Impressive fireplaces and antique chandeliers brimming with 1930's character
Access to private patios from each unit
and so much more!

Property style profile: distinctive character + vintage chic + peaceful setting

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Dogs
deposit: Under 30lbs $500, Over 30lbs $750
restrictions: Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, 50lbs max on first floor, 20lbs bands max on 2nd floor
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crest Manor have any available units?
Crest Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Crest Manor have?
Some of Crest Manor's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crest Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Crest Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crest Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Crest Manor is pet friendly.
Does Crest Manor offer parking?
Yes, Crest Manor offers parking.
Does Crest Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crest Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crest Manor have a pool?
Yes, Crest Manor has a pool.
Does Crest Manor have accessible units?
No, Crest Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Crest Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crest Manor has units with dishwashers.
