Crest Manor

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning furnished w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access online portal pool table smoke-free community

Live here if: you feel at home in a charming 1930's home with character



This boutique property hasn't lost an ounce of it's original historic charm, but fits in perfectly with a modern day vibe. Located on prestigious Swiss Avenue, surrounded by historic homes with large, lush and mature property. Embrace a lifestyle that's reminiscent of the peaceful and elegantly stylish 1930s.



What's outdoors:



A historical landmark with charming 1930's curb appeal

A tranquil courtyard that acts as a natural escape

A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy

Beautiful views of a natural paradise



What's indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring

Impressive fireplaces and antique chandeliers brimming with 1930's character

Access to private patios from each unit

and so much more!



Property style profile: distinctive character + vintage chic + peaceful setting