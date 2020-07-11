4425 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204 Old East Dallas
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crest Manor.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Live here if: you feel at home in a charming 1930's home with character
This boutique property hasn't lost an ounce of it's original historic charm, but fits in perfectly with a modern day vibe. Located on prestigious Swiss Avenue, surrounded by historic homes with large, lush and mature property. Embrace a lifestyle that's reminiscent of the peaceful and elegantly stylish 1930s.
What's outdoors:
A historical landmark with charming 1930's curb appeal A tranquil courtyard that acts as a natural escape A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy Beautiful views of a natural paradise
What's indoors:
Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring Impressive fireplaces and antique chandeliers brimming with 1930's character Access to private patios from each unit and so much more!