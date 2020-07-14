All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Creekview

14255 Preston Road · (972) 895-8325
Location

14255 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0436 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Jul 15

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 8

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Creekview Apartment Homes located in Dallas, Texas. We are centrally located near many restaurants, grocery stores, banks and retail shopping. We offer you a choice here at Creekview as we have several one bedroom floor plans and a two bedroom for you to choose from. Each home is beautifully detailed, uniquely its own, and ready for you to call it your home. Tour our photo gallery and let us welcome you home to Creekview!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant and $60 for married couples
Deposit: $100 for one bedrooms and $200 for two bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 75lbs, No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Residents must have parking sticker and there is visitor parking available.
Storage Details: Carports are available on a first come first service and are $30 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Creekview have any available units?
Creekview has 13 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekview have?
Some of Creekview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekview currently offering any rent specials?
Creekview is offering the following rent specials: Lease a third floor apartment today, and receive a FREE MOVE! Contact office for further details. $500 Off 1st full Month when you look and lease within 24 hours. $75 off Market rent Per month.
Is Creekview pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekview is pet friendly.
Does Creekview offer parking?
Yes, Creekview offers parking.
Does Creekview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekview have a pool?
Yes, Creekview has a pool.
Does Creekview have accessible units?
No, Creekview does not have accessible units.
Does Creekview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekview has units with dishwashers.

