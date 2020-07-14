Creekview.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant and $60 for married couples
Deposit: $100 for one bedrooms and $200 for two bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 75lbs, No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Residents must have parking sticker and there is visitor parking available.
Storage Details: Carports are available on a first come first service and are $30 per month