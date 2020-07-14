All apartments in Dallas
Country Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Country Green

630 Stevens Village Dr ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Stevens Village Dr, Dallas, TX 75208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 8

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,220

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1228 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Let us introduce you to Country Green Apartments, located in Dallas, Texas. Our beautiful community is situated near local eateries, schools, and entertainment venues. Parents can take comfort in knowing some of the area’s best schools are close by. We are only a quick drive from Interstate 30, making us the perfect location for any lifestyle.

Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. You will never have to worry about missing your favorite shows since all of our apartments come cable ready. All of our apartments come with walk-in closets, central air and heating, and an all-electric kitchen. You’ll find what you have been looking for at Country green Apartments.

We offer community amenities that are second to none. Having an on-site laundry facility will simplify your everyday chores. Go for a swim in our shimmering swimming pool. Our maintenance team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent service. Come and see why Country Green Apartments should be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 1 bedroom, $200 2 bedroom, $300 3 bedroom
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Green have any available units?
Country Green has 6 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Green have?
Some of Country Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Green currently offering any rent specials?
Country Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Green pet-friendly?
No, Country Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Country Green offer parking?
Yes, Country Green offers parking.
Does Country Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Green have a pool?
Yes, Country Green has a pool.
Does Country Green have accessible units?
No, Country Green does not have accessible units.
Does Country Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Green has units with dishwashers.
