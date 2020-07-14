Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Let us introduce you to Country Green Apartments, located in Dallas, Texas. Our beautiful community is situated near local eateries, schools, and entertainment venues. Parents can take comfort in knowing some of the area’s best schools are close by. We are only a quick drive from Interstate 30, making us the perfect location for any lifestyle.



Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. You will never have to worry about missing your favorite shows since all of our apartments come cable ready. All of our apartments come with walk-in closets, central air and heating, and an all-electric kitchen. You’ll find what you have been looking for at Country green Apartments.



We offer community amenities that are second to none. Having an on-site laundry facility will simplify your everyday chores. Go for a swim in our shimmering swimming pool. Our maintenance team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent service. Come and see why Country Green Apartments should be your new home.