Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments community garden conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room google fiber green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to Cityscape Park -- Dallas brand-new residential jewel beckoning those who appreciate the vibe of boutique-style living. Located on the edge of downtown, our one-of-a-kind apartment community is a stunning canvas of contemporary colors, panoramic skyline views, and multiple different floor plans offering high-end craftsmanship in every detail. From modern, open-concept design featuring chef-inspired kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and electric fireplaces to a rooftop deck and entertainment lounge, coming home will feel like a vacation gateway. As a pet-friendly community with an adjacent 27 acre park, your pets are welcome to live the good life too! We invite you to discover what Urban Parkside Living is all about.