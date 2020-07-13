4632 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246 Old East Dallas
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Live here if: the style of the roaring 1920s is your cat's meow
The 1920's had a stylish charm all its own that's stunningly reflected in the antique-chic Chateaux 4-plex. You'll feel transported to historic Dallas as soon as you walk up the Chicago brick walkway, and smell the mature rose garden flanking the entrance. With tons of natural light throughout, refurbished vintage finishes and touches of 1920's design--Chateaux is just the place to enjoy the blend of modern-historic life and style.
What's outdoors:
Gorgeously refreshed 1920's curb appeal A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy
What's indoors:
Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring Impressive fireplaces and elegant chandeliers brimming with 1920's character Stylish banquette seating in an open kitchen with modern features and so much more!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
