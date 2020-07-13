Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning furnished in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access online portal pool table smoke-free community

Live here if: the style of the roaring 1920s is your cat's meow



The 1920's had a stylish charm all its own that's stunningly reflected in the antique-chic Chateaux 4-plex. You'll feel transported to historic Dallas as soon as you walk up the Chicago brick walkway, and smell the mature rose garden flanking the entrance. With tons of natural light throughout, refurbished vintage finishes and touches of 1920's design--Chateaux is just the place to enjoy the blend of modern-historic life and style.



What's outdoors:



Gorgeously refreshed 1920's curb appeal

A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting

A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy



What's indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring

Impressive fireplaces and elegant chandeliers brimming with 1920's character

Stylish banquette seating in an open kitchen with modern features

and so much more!