Chateaux
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Chateaux

4632 Junius Street · (224) 501-9673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4632 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateaux.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Live here if: the style of the roaring 1920s is your cat's meow

The 1920's had a stylish charm all its own that's stunningly reflected in the antique-chic Chateaux 4-plex. You'll feel transported to historic Dallas as soon as you walk up the Chicago brick walkway, and smell the mature rose garden flanking the entrance. With tons of natural light throughout, refurbished vintage finishes and touches of 1920's design--Chateaux is just the place to enjoy the blend of modern-historic life and style.

What's outdoors:

Gorgeously refreshed 1920's curb appeal
A welcoming front terrace overlooking a peaceful natural setting
A pet friendly spacious yard with tons of privacy

What's indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring
Impressive fireplaces and elegant chandeliers brimming with 1920's character
Stylish banquette seating in an open kitchen with modern features
and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateaux have any available units?
Chateaux doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateaux have?
Some of Chateaux's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateaux currently offering any rent specials?
Chateaux is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateaux pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateaux is pet friendly.
Does Chateaux offer parking?
Yes, Chateaux offers parking.
Does Chateaux have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateaux offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateaux have a pool?
Yes, Chateaux has a pool.
Does Chateaux have accessible units?
No, Chateaux does not have accessible units.
Does Chateaux have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateaux has units with dishwashers.
