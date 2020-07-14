All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:18 AM

Chateau Victor

6010-6014 Victor Street · (469) 609-6087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6010-6014 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-9 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 1-7 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Victor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Following suit with its name, Chateau on Victor is a lavish, adorable community in the heart of Lakewood. The spacious one and two bedroom apartments consist of new flooring, quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, in-unit w/d, and more. Within walking distance of Woodrow Wilson High School, the community offers easy access to Lower Greenville, historic Lakewood, Deep Ellum, and Downtown Dallas. With tasteful stonework, antique style lanterns, balconies, and a quaint courtyard area, you’ll feel right at home both outside and inside your new apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149 based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Victor have any available units?
Chateau Victor has 2 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Victor have?
Some of Chateau Victor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Victor currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Victor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Victor pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Victor is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Victor offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Victor offers parking.
Does Chateau Victor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau Victor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Victor have a pool?
No, Chateau Victor does not have a pool.
Does Chateau Victor have accessible units?
No, Chateau Victor does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Victor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Victor has units with dishwashers.
