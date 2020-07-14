Chateau Victor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard

Following suit with its name, Chateau on Victor is a lavish, adorable community in the heart of Lakewood. The spacious one and two bedroom apartments consist of new flooring, quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, in-unit w/d, and more. Within walking distance of Woodrow Wilson High School, the community offers easy access to Lower Greenville, historic Lakewood, Deep Ellum, and Downtown Dallas. With tasteful stonework, antique style lanterns, balconies, and a quaint courtyard area, you’ll feel right at home both outside and inside your new apartment.