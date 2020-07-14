Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center courtyard dog park guest parking internet access

Discover a new way of life at Cedarbrook Apartments. Our modern apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Dallas, Texas. Cedarbrook is beautifully landscaped, nestled among tall, native Texas trees. We are in a great location just off the George Bush Tollway & Rosemeade Pkwy, so shopping, fine dining and recreations are just minutes away. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boasts upgraded features that include black appliances, decorative back splash, brushed nickel fixtures, and hardware. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Cedarbrook Apartments is the perfect place to call home!