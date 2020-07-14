All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Cedarbrook

3750 Rosemeade Pky · (972) 362-5968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3750 Rosemeade Pky, Dallas, TX 75287

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7256 · Avail. Aug 26

$843

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5238 · Avail. Jul 22

$843

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 7261 · Avail. Sep 10

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedarbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
internet access
Discover a new way of life at Cedarbrook Apartments. Our modern apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Dallas, Texas. Cedarbrook is beautifully landscaped, nestled among tall, native Texas trees. We are in a great location just off the George Bush Tollway & Rosemeade Pkwy, so shopping, fine dining and recreations are just minutes away. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes boasts upgraded features that include black appliances, decorative back splash, brushed nickel fixtures, and hardware. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Cedarbrook Apartments is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $450
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned: $25/month. Surface Lot: 1 Space, Reserved Parking: $30.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedarbrook have any available units?
Cedarbrook has 14 units available starting at $843 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedarbrook have?
Some of Cedarbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedarbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Cedarbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedarbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedarbrook is pet friendly.
Does Cedarbrook offer parking?
Yes, Cedarbrook offers parking.
Does Cedarbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedarbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedarbrook have a pool?
Yes, Cedarbrook has a pool.
Does Cedarbrook have accessible units?
No, Cedarbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Cedarbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedarbrook has units with dishwashers.
