Dallas, TX
Casa Serena
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:45 AM

Casa Serena

11135 E Lake Highlands Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11135 E Lake Highlands Dr, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $775-805 / 660-721 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators 
 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1059

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Serena have any available units?
Casa Serena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Serena have?
Some of Casa Serena's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Serena currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Serena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Serena pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Serena is pet friendly.
Does Casa Serena offer parking?
Yes, Casa Serena offers parking.
Does Casa Serena have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Serena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Serena have a pool?
Yes, Casa Serena has a pool.
Does Casa Serena have accessible units?
Yes, Casa Serena has accessible units.
Does Casa Serena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Serena has units with dishwashers.

