All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Camden Henderson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Camden Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Camden Henderson

5222 Belmont Ave · (815) 402-2810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5222 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Henderson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
carport
community garden
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Henderson offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located in Knox-Henderson near Uptown Dallas, TX. A small community with just 106 apartment homes, Camden Henderson offers an exclusive style of urban living. Each home includes stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and full-size washer and dryer. Private garages are available and select homes feature yards and a fenced in patio. In the center of our private community, you will find a quiet pool with lounge areas. Residents have 24 hour access to our fitness center, business center and TV lounge all located just outside your front door. The energetic vibe of Knox-Henderson is walking distance from your front door. Camden Henderson is also conveniently located just minutes from Uptown, West Village, Katy Trail and Lower Greenville Ave. Camden Henderson- ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Move-in Fees: $224
Additional: Cable and Internet $122, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive). With no weight limit.
Storage Details: Detachd garage: starts at $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Henderson have any available units?
Camden Henderson has 5 units available starting at $1,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Henderson have?
Some of Camden Henderson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Henderson currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Henderson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Henderson pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Henderson is pet friendly.
Does Camden Henderson offer parking?
Yes, Camden Henderson offers parking.
Does Camden Henderson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Henderson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Henderson have a pool?
Yes, Camden Henderson has a pool.
Does Camden Henderson have accessible units?
No, Camden Henderson does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Henderson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Henderson has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Henderson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity