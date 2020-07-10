Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Henderson offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located in Knox-Henderson near Uptown Dallas, TX. A small community with just 106 apartment homes, Camden Henderson offers an exclusive style of urban living. Each home includes stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and full-size washer and dryer. Private garages are available and select homes feature yards and a fenced in patio. In the center of our private community, you will find a quiet pool with lounge areas. Residents have 24 hour access to our fitness center, business center and TV lounge all located just outside your front door. The energetic vibe of Knox-Henderson is walking distance from your front door. Camden Henderson is also conveniently located just minutes from Uptown, West Village, Katy Trail and Lower Greenville Ave. Camden Henderson- ...