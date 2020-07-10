Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bike storage carport community garden conference room e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Henderson offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located in Knox-Henderson near Uptown Dallas, TX. A small community with just 106 apartment homes, Camden Henderson offers an exclusive style of urban living. Each home includes stainless steel appliances, plank flooring and full-size washer and dryer. Private garages are available and select homes feature yards and a fenced in patio. In the center of our private community, you will find a quiet pool with lounge areas. Residents have 24 hour access to our fitness center, business center and TV lounge all located just outside your front door. The energetic vibe of Knox-Henderson is walking distance from your front door. Camden Henderson is also conveniently located just minutes from Uptown, West Village, Katy Trail and Lower Greenville Ave. Camden Henderson- ...