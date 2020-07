Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access business center car charging cc payments coffee bar hot tub media room online portal smoke-free community trash valet yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Belmont features studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Greenville Avenue in Dallas, Texas. Our modern apartments feature granite or quartz countertops, black and stainless steel appliances, concrete floors, walk-in closets, private garages and more. Camden Belmont is pet-friendly and your pet will love the community dog park! You'll find dozens of pet-friendly bars and restaurants within walking distance as well. Looking for a great place to hang out without a roadtrip? Lounge in our two beautiful pools, grab a free cup of gourmet coffee in the Cyber Cafe or relax by the fire pit. Finally, drop the costly gym membership and work out in our 2000 sq. ft. fitness center - complete with cardio equipment, TRX suspension training and the WellBeats Virtual Fitness classes on-demand. Living at ...