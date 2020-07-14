Brookestone Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Power Properties, a charming community of apartment homes located in the exclusive historic Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood. Power Properties has created a unique atmosphere with a boutique flare in the heart of the city. Whether you are searching for a one bedroom, contemporary loft, or a two bedroom historic home, we have designed just the right style for you.



ESCAPE

In the beautiful Lakewood historic district, you will find yourself minutes from downtown Dallas and just a bike ride away from White Rock Lake or the beautiful Dallas Arboretum. Your new home is near one of kind boutique shopping and hip restaurants, as well as many popular entertainment destinations located in the trendy Greenville neighborhood.



EASE

Feel at ease in our garden style, courtyard focused communities. They provide the perfect atmosphere to retire to after a long day at work. In addition to the many amenities offered, several of our properties have lavish, breath taking courtyards that are sure to inspire and relax. Many of our gated properties offer custom-quality swimming pools and stainless-steel barbeques for your enjoyment.

ENJOY

Enjoy living in the “Jewel” of Dallas. Brookstone Manor provides a unique environment, not only in style, but also with our “personal touch” service. All of our properties are supported by a friendly staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance. Residents are also invited to exclusive, fun filled events throughout the year hosted by Power Properties.