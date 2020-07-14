All apartments in Dallas
Brookestone Manor
Brookestone Manor

4717 Gaston Avenue · (828) 484-4670
Location

4717 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookestone Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Power Properties, a charming community of apartment homes located in the exclusive historic Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood. Power Properties has created a unique atmosphere with a boutique flare in the heart of the city. Whether you are searching for a one bedroom, contemporary loft, or a two bedroom historic home, we have designed just the right style for you.

ESCAPE
In the beautiful Lakewood historic district, you will find yourself minutes from downtown Dallas and just a bike ride away from White Rock Lake or the beautiful Dallas Arboretum. Your new home is near one of kind boutique shopping and hip restaurants, as well as many popular entertainment destinations located in the trendy Greenville neighborhood.

EASE
Feel at ease in our garden style, courtyard focused communities. They provide the perfect atmosphere to retire to after a long day at work. In addition to the many amenities offered, several of our properties have lavish, breath taking courtyards that are sure to inspire and relax. Many of our gated properties offer custom-quality swimming pools and stainless-steel barbeques for your enjoyment.
ENJOY
Enjoy living in the “Jewel” of Dallas. Brookstone Manor provides a unique environment, not only in style, but also with our “personal touch” service. All of our properties are supported by a friendly staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance. Residents are also invited to exclusive, fun filled events throughout the year hosted by Power Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13, 18, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs 2nd floor, 50lbs first floor
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookestone Manor have any available units?
Brookestone Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookestone Manor have?
Some of Brookestone Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookestone Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Brookestone Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookestone Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookestone Manor is pet friendly.
Does Brookestone Manor offer parking?
Yes, Brookestone Manor offers parking.
Does Brookestone Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookestone Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookestone Manor have a pool?
Yes, Brookestone Manor has a pool.
Does Brookestone Manor have accessible units?
No, Brookestone Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Brookestone Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookestone Manor has units with dishwashers.
