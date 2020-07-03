Bennett Place

Amenities

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances



Granite Countertops



Quartz Countertops



Hardwood Flooring



10' Ceilings



Upscale Baths



Walk-in Closets



Community Amenities



Resort-style Swimming Pool



Outdoor Cabana



Fitness Center



Rooftop Lounge



Expansive Clubhouse



Coffee Bar



Business Center



Demonstration Kitchen



Resident Lounge



Downtown Dallas Views



Dog Park



Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!