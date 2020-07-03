Bennett Place

Amenities
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Quartz Countertops
Hardwood Flooring
10' Ceilings
Upscale Baths
Walk-in Closets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-style Swimming Pool
Outdoor Cabana
Fitness Center
Rooftop Lounge
Expansive Clubhouse
Coffee Bar
Business Center
Demonstration Kitchen
Resident Lounge
Downtown Dallas Views
Dog Park
______________________________
