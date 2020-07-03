All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Bennett Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Bennett Place
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:21 AM

Bennett Place

2223 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2223 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Quartz Countertops

Hardwood Flooring

10' Ceilings

Upscale Baths

Walk-in Closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style Swimming Pool

Outdoor Cabana

Fitness Center

Rooftop Lounge

Expansive Clubhouse

Coffee Bar

Business Center

Demonstration Kitchen

Resident Lounge

Downtown Dallas Views

Dog Park

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bennett Place have any available units?
Bennett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Bennett Place have?
Some of Bennett Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bennett Place currently offering any rent specials?
Bennett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bennett Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Bennett Place is pet friendly.
Does Bennett Place offer parking?
Yes, Bennett Place offers parking.
Does Bennett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bennett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bennett Place have a pool?
Yes, Bennett Place has a pool.
Does Bennett Place have accessible units?
Yes, Bennett Place has accessible units.
Does Bennett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Bennett Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University