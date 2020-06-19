Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage alarm system business center carport internet cafe internet access package receiving

Bell Bishop Arts, formerly known as Alta West Davis, is an upscale apartment community in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. We have a great location, with the thriving Bishop Arts District and its shopping, dining, and entertainment just down the road. Twelve Hills Nature Center and Butterfly Meadow are a short walk across the street, and we are convenient to West Davis St, I-30, and I-35E.



Bell Bishop Arts has several thoughtfully-designed studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes from which to choose. Each home comes with a top load washer and dryer, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, glass and marble tile backsplash in the kitchen, and more. Select homes come with kitchen islands, iPod docking stations, wood plank flooring, soaking tubs, and spacious patios. Community amenities include a 24hr fitness center, bike rental and repair shop, private garages, and controlled access. Call to set up an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!