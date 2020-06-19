All apartments in Dallas
Bell Bishop Arts.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Bell Bishop Arts

1836 W Davis St · (972) 455-8926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1836 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1224 · Avail. Aug 5

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2152 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 2235 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 1144 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Bishop Arts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
alarm system
business center
carport
internet cafe
internet access
package receiving
Bell Bishop Arts, formerly known as Alta West Davis, is an upscale apartment community in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. We have a great location, with the thriving Bishop Arts District and its shopping, dining, and entertainment just down the road. Twelve Hills Nature Center and Butterfly Meadow are a short walk across the street, and we are convenient to West Davis St, I-30, and I-35E.

Bell Bishop Arts has several thoughtfully-designed studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes from which to choose. Each home comes with a top load washer and dryer, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, glass and marble tile backsplash in the kitchen, and more. Select homes come with kitchen islands, iPod docking stations, wood plank flooring, soaking tubs, and spacious patios. Community amenities include a 24hr fitness center, bike rental and repair shop, private garages, and controlled access. Call to set up an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Separate storage available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bell Bishop Arts have any available units?
Bell Bishop Arts has 22 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Bishop Arts have?
Some of Bell Bishop Arts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Bishop Arts currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Bishop Arts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Bishop Arts pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Bishop Arts is pet friendly.
Does Bell Bishop Arts offer parking?
Yes, Bell Bishop Arts offers parking.
Does Bell Bishop Arts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Bishop Arts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Bishop Arts have a pool?
Yes, Bell Bishop Arts has a pool.
Does Bell Bishop Arts have accessible units?
No, Bell Bishop Arts does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Bishop Arts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Bishop Arts has units with dishwashers.

