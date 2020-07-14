Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe pool table smoke-free community

Live here if: original charm tops your list of must-haves



Tastefully refurbished, the 8-unit Barcelona is quite simply one of the finest examples of

historic Lakewood architecture in the area. Inside and out, the property is a true gem that

has stood the test of time, with authentic 1920s vintage design touches down to the finest of details.



What’s outdoors:



A historical landmark with 1920’s curb appeal

An intimate atmosphere with mature trees and stunning natural views

A quiet outdoor dining area

Spacious yards, perfect for pet-owners



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Beautifully restored antique hardwood flooring

Tons of windows that bring in natural light

An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including custom built banquette seating

and so much more!



Property style profile: vintage character + one-of-a-kind + stylish escape



The Power Personality Spectrum: One-of-a-Kind + Librarian + History