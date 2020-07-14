All apartments in Dallas
Barcelona

Open Now until 6pm
5820 Reiger Avenue · (585) 445-7110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5820 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barcelona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
smoke-free community
Live here if: original charm tops your list of must-haves

Tastefully refurbished, the 8-unit Barcelona is quite simply one of the finest examples of
historic Lakewood architecture in the area. Inside and out, the property is a true gem that
has stood the test of time, with authentic 1920s vintage design touches down to the finest of details.

What’s outdoors:

A historical landmark with 1920’s curb appeal
An intimate atmosphere with mature trees and stunning natural views
A quiet outdoor dining area
Spacious yards, perfect for pet-owners

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Beautifully restored antique hardwood flooring
Tons of windows that bring in natural light
An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including custom built banquette seating
and so much more!

Property style profile: vintage character + one-of-a-kind + stylish escape

The Power Personality Spectrum: One-of-a-Kind + Librarian + History

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
fee: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barcelona have any available units?
Barcelona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Barcelona have?
Some of Barcelona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
Barcelona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barcelona pet-friendly?
Yes, Barcelona is pet friendly.
Does Barcelona offer parking?
Yes, Barcelona offers parking.
Does Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barcelona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barcelona have a pool?
Yes, Barcelona has a pool.
Does Barcelona have accessible units?
No, Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barcelona has units with dishwashers.
