Dallas, TX
Bachman Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Bachman Oaks

2501 Webb Chapel Ext · (773) 694-1512
Location

2501 Webb Chapel Ext, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8303 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 9205 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8102 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bachman Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
package receiving
Distinguished by its location across from Bachman Lake Recreational Park, Bachman Oaks offers comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a diverse area where restaurants, convenient stores, shopping centers, and entertainment venues are only walking distance away! There is a Dart Bus Stop right outside our front door and, in December of 2010, the Dart Rail System Green Line directly across the street from the complex will be operational. Our desirble 1 and 2 bedroom homes are available in five different floor plans. All homes offer major kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, patios, washer and dryer connections, wood-burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, and breakfast bars. Laminate wood floors and vaulted ceiling are available in most units. The community offers a sparkling swimming pooland grilling/ picnic areas for you to enjoy all year-round. Throughout the community you will find large oak trees, and recently upgraded landscaping for your most desirable courtyard views. Right across the street from DART Green Line Bachman Station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Sherpard, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, and Wolf Hybrid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bachman Oaks have any available units?
Bachman Oaks has 5 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Bachman Oaks have?
Some of Bachman Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bachman Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Bachman Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bachman Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Bachman Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Bachman Oaks offer parking?
No, Bachman Oaks does not offer parking.
Does Bachman Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bachman Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bachman Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Bachman Oaks has a pool.
Does Bachman Oaks have accessible units?
No, Bachman Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Bachman Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bachman Oaks has units with dishwashers.
