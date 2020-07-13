Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard package receiving

Distinguished by its location across from Bachman Lake Recreational Park, Bachman Oaks offers comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in a diverse area where restaurants, convenient stores, shopping centers, and entertainment venues are only walking distance away! There is a Dart Bus Stop right outside our front door and, in December of 2010, the Dart Rail System Green Line directly across the street from the complex will be operational. Our desirble 1 and 2 bedroom homes are available in five different floor plans. All homes offer major kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, patios, washer and dryer connections, wood-burning fireplaces, spacious walk-in closets, and breakfast bars. Laminate wood floors and vaulted ceiling are available in most units. The community offers a sparkling swimming pooland grilling/ picnic areas for you to enjoy all year-round. Throughout the community you will find large oak trees, and recently upgraded landscaping for your most desirable courtyard views. Right across the street from DART Green Line Bachman Station!