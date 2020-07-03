All apartments in Dallas
Ava South

8303 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

8303 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northeast Dallas 1/1$995 Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Movie library, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

C

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1004

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ava South have any available units?
Ava South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Ava South have?
Some of Ava South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ava South currently offering any rent specials?
Ava South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ava South pet-friendly?
No, Ava South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Ava South offer parking?
Yes, Ava South offers parking.
Does Ava South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ava South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ava South have a pool?
Yes, Ava South has a pool.
Does Ava South have accessible units?
Yes, Ava South has accessible units.
Does Ava South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ava South has units with dishwashers.

