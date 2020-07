Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit internet access playground

For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list. Every detail is a product of inspired design, from the lush landscaping filled with wildflowers and native grasses to the vast outdoor amenity areas featuring fire pits, a bocce court, three resort-style pools and a resident-only dog park. Its a concept that extends indoors to sleek, light-filled, open floorplan units housed in two adjacent, ultra-modern complexes. Stay in tip-top shape at our new fitness center or grab a cup-o-Joe in the coffee shop-style leasing office. AVA+OTTO offers it alland puts Dallas at your doorstep. Welcome home.