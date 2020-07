Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance internet access lobby trash valet volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport guest parking online portal

Welcome to Allure! Located in Plano, North Dallas, close to Carrollton, we're ideally located for everything our resident's need. Plano is the perfect place for Apartment living - with restaurants, shopping, and schools nearby, you'll experience the Urban ups without the bustle of a big city. We make living your life your way easy: between our 24-hour fitness center, swimming pools, racquetball and basketball courts, on-site car wash, pond with jogging trail, and upgraded stainless steel appliances you'll love calling Allure home. Browse our photos, amenities list, and check on the availability of the floor plan that is perfect for you - we can't wait to meet you in person!