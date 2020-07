Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking

Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park. Traditional floor plans that boast indoor and outdoor space are perfectly paired with modern features such as self-lighting, energy efficient appliances and new floors. The opportunity for outdoor entertainment is bountiful as all residents are afforded patios which lead out to our community lawn. Our professional staff is eager to make one of our newly renovated apartments your new home.