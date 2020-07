Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit hot tub sauna

Our brand new Addison, TX Townhomes were designed and constructed with you in mind. We have a stunning selection of one- and two-bedroom apartments in Addison, complete with lavish hardwood floors, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Additionally, many of our premium floor plans also come with an attached one-car garage, perfect for young professionals needing to get to Dallas for work. Our 24-hour fitness center is perfect for the resident with a busy life who still needs to get in a workout. Located just 20 miles north of downtown Dallas, you can jump on the Dallas North Tollway and be in the city in no time at all.