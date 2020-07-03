All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9961 Rio Doso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9961 Rio Doso Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:59 AM

9961 Rio Doso Drive

9961 Rio Doso Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9961 Rio Doso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,496 sf home is located in Dallas, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9961 Rio Doso Drive have any available units?
9961 Rio Doso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9961 Rio Doso Drive have?
Some of 9961 Rio Doso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9961 Rio Doso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9961 Rio Doso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9961 Rio Doso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9961 Rio Doso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9961 Rio Doso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9961 Rio Doso Drive offers parking.
Does 9961 Rio Doso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9961 Rio Doso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9961 Rio Doso Drive have a pool?
No, 9961 Rio Doso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9961 Rio Doso Drive have accessible units?
No, 9961 Rio Doso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9961 Rio Doso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9961 Rio Doso Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University