Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:31 AM

9955 Rio Doso Drive

9955 Rio Doso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9955 Rio Doso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, open kitchen, spacious family room, excellent closet space, new carpet, fresh paint. Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have any available units?
9955 Rio Doso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have?
Some of 9955 Rio Doso Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9955 Rio Doso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9955 Rio Doso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 Rio Doso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9955 Rio Doso Drive offers parking.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have a pool?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have accessible units?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9955 Rio Doso Drive has units with dishwashers.

