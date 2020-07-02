Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9955 Rio Doso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9955 Rio Doso Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9955 Rio Doso Drive
9955 Rio Doso Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9955 Rio Doso Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, open kitchen, spacious family room, excellent closet space, new carpet, fresh paint. Please see application requirements in MLS Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have any available units?
9955 Rio Doso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have?
Some of 9955 Rio Doso Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9955 Rio Doso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9955 Rio Doso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9955 Rio Doso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9955 Rio Doso Drive offers parking.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have a pool?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have accessible units?
No, 9955 Rio Doso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9955 Rio Doso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9955 Rio Doso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University