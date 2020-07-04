All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:05 AM

9940 Forest Ln

9940 Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9940 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Northeast Dallas 1/1$750

Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 998

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 Forest Ln have any available units?
9940 Forest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9940 Forest Ln have?
Some of 9940 Forest Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 Forest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9940 Forest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 Forest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9940 Forest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9940 Forest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9940 Forest Ln offers parking.
Does 9940 Forest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 Forest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 Forest Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9940 Forest Ln has a pool.
Does 9940 Forest Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 9940 Forest Ln has accessible units.
Does 9940 Forest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9940 Forest Ln has units with dishwashers.

