9923 Candlebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful, custom decorated, 4 bedroom home in sought after Woodbridge community in Lake Highlands. Extensive wood flooring, crown molding, custom paint and lighting throughout. Large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and tumbled marble back splash. Breakfast area with built in buffet. Family room with gorgeous wood paneling, feature window wall looking onto backyard paradise, skylight, built ins, gas fireplace and surround sound. Second living room with wet bar leading to patio. Master bedroom with Spa like bath, walk in seamless shower, jetted tub, sky light, his and hers walk in closets and granite counter tops. Backyard covered and open landscaped patio, shade trees and garden with storage.