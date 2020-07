Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated! Neutral paint, laminate flooring, decorative lighting fixtures, and more! Features three bedrooms, two full baths, two living areas, an open kitchen with breakfast nook, and private fenced backyard leading to spacious 2-car garage with extra storage room. The transformation of this unit is gorgeous! Will not last long!



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage