9910 Royal lane unit 1005

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Great condo in quiet community! - Come check out this spacious 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom, two story condo! the wood burning fireplace is perfect for the coming winter to take the chill out of the air! The vaulted ceilings and tall windows really open up the room and provide plenty of ambient light to the living room and dining area, while the double-paned windows add to the homes efficiency!

Upstairs, you will find a spacious loft style bedroom layout with ceiling fan and a large walk in closet ready to be filled. The master bathroom has a double vanity and a full sized washer and dryer to save you from lugging your dirty clothes down stairs to be washed!

In back of the home you will find a spacious fenced in, concrete patio, with a lockable storage shed. Lastly, never worry about finding parking as you will have two covered parking spots right behind your condo.

Located just inside the 635 loop off on royal means that you are convenient to everything that Dallas has to offer!



Dont miss out on this great opportunity to find affordable and quiet and low maintenance living. Call now!!!!



(RLNE5290911)