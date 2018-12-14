All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

9910 Royal lane unit 1005

9910 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Great condo in quiet community! - Come check out this spacious 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom, two story condo! the wood burning fireplace is perfect for the coming winter to take the chill out of the air! The vaulted ceilings and tall windows really open up the room and provide plenty of ambient light to the living room and dining area, while the double-paned windows add to the homes efficiency!
Upstairs, you will find a spacious loft style bedroom layout with ceiling fan and a large walk in closet ready to be filled. The master bathroom has a double vanity and a full sized washer and dryer to save you from lugging your dirty clothes down stairs to be washed!
In back of the home you will find a spacious fenced in, concrete patio, with a lockable storage shed. Lastly, never worry about finding parking as you will have two covered parking spots right behind your condo.
Located just inside the 635 loop off on royal means that you are convenient to everything that Dallas has to offer!

Dont miss out on this great opportunity to find affordable and quiet and low maintenance living. Call now!!!!

(RLNE5290911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 have any available units?
9910 Royal lane unit 1005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 have?
Some of 9910 Royal lane unit 1005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Royal lane unit 1005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 is pet friendly.
Does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 offer parking?
Yes, 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 offers parking.
Does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 have a pool?
Yes, 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 has a pool.
Does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 have accessible units?
No, 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 Royal lane unit 1005 does not have units with dishwashers.

