Beautifully updated gem on a large shaded lot in Midway Hollow. Original hardwood floors have been refinished, modernized kitchen upgrades, fresh paint, new carpet. Updated and modern. Immediate move in available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9910 Hurley Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 9910 Hurley Way have?
Some of 9910 Hurley Way's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Hurley Way currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Hurley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.