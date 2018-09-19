All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 1 2019

9910 Hurley Way

9910 Hurley Way · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Hurley Way, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated gem on a large shaded lot in Midway Hollow. Original hardwood floors have been refinished, modernized kitchen upgrades, fresh paint, new carpet. Updated and modern. Immediate move in available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Hurley Way have any available units?
9910 Hurley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9910 Hurley Way have?
Some of 9910 Hurley Way's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Hurley Way currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Hurley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Hurley Way pet-friendly?
No, 9910 Hurley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9910 Hurley Way offer parking?
No, 9910 Hurley Way does not offer parking.
Does 9910 Hurley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 Hurley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Hurley Way have a pool?
No, 9910 Hurley Way does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Hurley Way have accessible units?
No, 9910 Hurley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Hurley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 Hurley Way does not have units with dishwashers.

