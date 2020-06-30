All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

9904 Crystal Valley Way

9904 Crystal Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

9904 Crystal Valley Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The 1476 plan is a charming two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an open floor plan with spacious family room which has a view to dining and kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms; an upstairs master bedroom which provides a large walk in closet and upstairs washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Crystal Valley Way have any available units?
9904 Crystal Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 Crystal Valley Way have?
Some of 9904 Crystal Valley Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Crystal Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Crystal Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Crystal Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 9904 Crystal Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9904 Crystal Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Crystal Valley Way offers parking.
Does 9904 Crystal Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9904 Crystal Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Crystal Valley Way have a pool?
No, 9904 Crystal Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 9904 Crystal Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 9904 Crystal Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Crystal Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Crystal Valley Way has units with dishwashers.

