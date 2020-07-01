All apartments in Dallas
9903 Mountain Bend Circle
9903 Mountain Bend Circle

9903 Mountain Bend Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9903 Mountain Bend Circle, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Beautifully updated home features a remodeled kitchen with stone countertops, new appliances, and new cabinets. Updates throughout include new floors, new paint, remodeled bathrooms, new light and ceiling fixtures.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 05/11/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $1,395.00;
- Security Deposit: $1,395.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12+ months;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes an electric range/oven, vent-a-hood, dishwasher;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle have any available units?
9903 Mountain Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle have?
Some of 9903 Mountain Bend Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9903 Mountain Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9903 Mountain Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9903 Mountain Bend Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9903 Mountain Bend Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle offer parking?
No, 9903 Mountain Bend Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9903 Mountain Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 9903 Mountain Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 9903 Mountain Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9903 Mountain Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9903 Mountain Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.

