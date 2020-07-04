All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:08 AM

9900 Adleta Blvd

9900 Adleta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9900 Adleta Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Northeast Dallas 1 Bed/1 Bath $815

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 6 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1021

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Adleta Blvd have any available units?
9900 Adleta Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 Adleta Blvd have?
Some of 9900 Adleta Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Adleta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Adleta Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Adleta Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9900 Adleta Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9900 Adleta Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9900 Adleta Blvd offers parking.
Does 9900 Adleta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 Adleta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Adleta Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9900 Adleta Blvd has a pool.
Does 9900 Adleta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9900 Adleta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Adleta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9900 Adleta Blvd has units with dishwashers.

