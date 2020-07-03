990 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212 Fredrick Douglas
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Floor plans with you in mind. Rest easy with electronic lock entry and solar shades. Show off your culinary muscle in the one-of-a-kind kitchen finished with white quartz countertops and coordinating glass-tile backsplash. Weve even included essential under-cabinetry lighting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 990 Singleton have any available units?
990 Singleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Singleton have?
Some of 990 Singleton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Singleton currently offering any rent specials?
990 Singleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Singleton pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Singleton is pet friendly.
Does 990 Singleton offer parking?
Yes, 990 Singleton offers parking.
Does 990 Singleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Singleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Singleton have a pool?
Yes, 990 Singleton has a pool.
Does 990 Singleton have accessible units?
No, 990 Singleton does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Singleton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 Singleton has units with dishwashers.
