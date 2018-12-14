Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 19
9870 Marlin Dr
9870 Marlin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9870 Marlin Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom Dallas Home! - Nice 4 bedroom home in a great location. 4th bedroom would make nice office or second living area. Call to view today!
(RLNE5157511)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9870 Marlin Dr have any available units?
9870 Marlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9870 Marlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9870 Marlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9870 Marlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9870 Marlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9870 Marlin Dr offer parking?
No, 9870 Marlin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9870 Marlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9870 Marlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9870 Marlin Dr have a pool?
No, 9870 Marlin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9870 Marlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 9870 Marlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9870 Marlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9870 Marlin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9870 Marlin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9870 Marlin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
