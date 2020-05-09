Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9842 Robin Hill Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:01 PM
Location
9842 Robin Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Charming home on desirable tree-lined street that feeds into Wallace Elementary. New paint, new carpet and new light fixtures. Spacious, fenced backyard. Prime location in Lake Highlands.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9842 Robin Hill Lane have any available units?
9842 Robin Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9842 Robin Hill Lane have?
Some of 9842 Robin Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 9842 Robin Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9842 Robin Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9842 Robin Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9842 Robin Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9842 Robin Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 9842 Robin Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9842 Robin Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9842 Robin Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9842 Robin Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 9842 Robin Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9842 Robin Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9842 Robin Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9842 Robin Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9842 Robin Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
