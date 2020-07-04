All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 3 2019

9839 Glengreen Drive

9839 Glengreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9839 Glengreen Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Easy access to Loop 12 and 635. Close proximity to wide variety of restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 Glengreen Drive have any available units?
9839 Glengreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9839 Glengreen Drive have?
Some of 9839 Glengreen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 Glengreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9839 Glengreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 Glengreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9839 Glengreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9839 Glengreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9839 Glengreen Drive offers parking.
Does 9839 Glengreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9839 Glengreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 Glengreen Drive have a pool?
No, 9839 Glengreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9839 Glengreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9839 Glengreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 Glengreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9839 Glengreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

