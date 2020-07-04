9839 Glengreen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.



Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.



Easy access to Loop 12 and 635. Close proximity to wide variety of restaurants and shopping.