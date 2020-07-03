Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9833 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9833 Walnut Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9833 Walnut Street
9833 Walnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9833 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this cute 1 bed 1 bath condo w great location. Stackable washer and dryer area. Community pool and greenspace. Loft area is great for a home study. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Assigned spot Q12
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9833 Walnut Street have any available units?
9833 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9833 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9833 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9833 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9833 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9833 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9833 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9833 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9833 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9833 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9833 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9833 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9833 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9833 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University