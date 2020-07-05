Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
9830 MIXON Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:34 AM
9830 MIXON Drive
9830 Mixon Drive
Location
9830 Mixon Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN ATTRACTIVE ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, DETACHED GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVE WAY FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING.
CLOSE PROXIMITY TO LOVE FIELD AIRPORT AND DOWNTOWN DALLAS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9830 MIXON Drive have any available units?
9830 MIXON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9830 MIXON Drive have?
Some of 9830 MIXON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 9830 MIXON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9830 MIXON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 MIXON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9830 MIXON Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9830 MIXON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9830 MIXON Drive offers parking.
Does 9830 MIXON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 MIXON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 MIXON Drive have a pool?
No, 9830 MIXON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9830 MIXON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9830 MIXON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 MIXON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9830 MIXON Drive has units with dishwashers.
