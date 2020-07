Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated fireplace some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Walnut - Dallas, TX - Property Id: 309108



2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Richardson ISD! This 2 story condo recently updated. Vaulted ceilings, water included in the lease. The upstairs open loft area looks out into the living room that has a fireplace to cozy up to!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309108

Property Id 309108



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5890277)