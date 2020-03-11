All apartments in Dallas
9825 Mill Valley Ln
9825 Mill Valley Ln

9825 Mill Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9825 Mill Valley Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new Home!

Extra roomy and priced just right!!!

* Easy access to C.F. Hawn Freeway

* 2 Minutes away from Julius Dorsey Elementary and H.Grady Spruce High School

* Large shopping centers in nearby

* Library and Parks are minutes away

_____________________________________________________________
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 Mill Valley Ln have any available units?
9825 Mill Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 Mill Valley Ln have?
Some of 9825 Mill Valley Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 Mill Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9825 Mill Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 Mill Valley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 Mill Valley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9825 Mill Valley Ln offer parking?
No, 9825 Mill Valley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9825 Mill Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 Mill Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 Mill Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 9825 Mill Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9825 Mill Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 9825 Mill Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 Mill Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9825 Mill Valley Ln has units with dishwashers.

