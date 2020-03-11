9825 Mill Valley Ln

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Welcome to your new Home!



Extra roomy and priced just right!!!



* Easy access to C.F. Hawn Freeway



* 2 Minutes away from Julius Dorsey Elementary and H.Grady Spruce High School



* Large shopping centers in nearby



* Library and Parks are minutes away



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:

1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.

2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.

3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.

4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.

5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.