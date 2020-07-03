Freshly remodeled second floor condo. This unit includes a refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer and features an upstairs bonus room. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $850. Available for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9817 Walnut St have any available units?
9817 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9817 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.