9817 Walnut St
9817 Walnut St

9817 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

9817 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly remodeled second floor condo. This unit includes a refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer and features an upstairs bonus room.
Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $850. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Walnut St have any available units?
9817 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9817 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 9817 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9817 Walnut St offer parking?
No, 9817 Walnut St does not offer parking.
Does 9817 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9817 Walnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 9817 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 9817 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9817 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.

