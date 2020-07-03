Rent Calculator
Dallas
Find more places like 9817 Crest Meadow Drive.
9817 Crest Meadow Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:32 PM
1 of 12
9817 Crest Meadow Drive
9817 Crest Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9817 Crest Meadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Half Duplex with lots of updates. Kitchen has updated appliances and counter tops. Master bathroom has updated counter top. Updated vinyl floors and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
9817 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9817 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 9817 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9817 Crest Meadow Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9817 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9817 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
