Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9815 Bluffcreek Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:32 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9815 Bluffcreek Drive
9815 Bluffcreek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9815 Bluffcreek Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 1 bath home in Pleasant grove. Wood flooring throughout. Bathroom flooring has been updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive have any available units?
9815 Bluffcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9815 Bluffcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Bluffcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Bluffcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive offer parking?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9815 Bluffcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9815 Bluffcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
