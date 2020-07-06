9811 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool

One of a Kind condo located in the Richland Trace community, minutes from shopping centers & significant Dallas Highways & Richland community college. Amazing appeal & fully remodeled. 2 bedroom, 2-bath condo features outstanding brand-new laminate flooring & fresh paint thru-out, beautiful modern kitchen with granite c-tops & cozy coffee bar, equipped with all the appliances & adjacent to the living room. Oversized master with walking closet & full bathroom. All the utilities & appliances included at the rental price. Building located in a great location in the community near the clubhouse & the pools. It will be perfect for a student, or A family that wishes to save. You must see it now; it won't last long!