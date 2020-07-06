All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

9811 Walnut Street

9811 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

9811 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
One of a Kind condo located in the Richland Trace community, minutes from shopping centers & significant Dallas Highways & Richland community college. Amazing appeal & fully remodeled. 2 bedroom, 2-bath condo features outstanding brand-new laminate flooring & fresh paint thru-out, beautiful modern kitchen with granite c-tops & cozy coffee bar, equipped with all the appliances & adjacent to the living room. Oversized master with walking closet & full bathroom. All the utilities & appliances included at the rental price. Building located in a great location in the community near the clubhouse & the pools. It will be perfect for a student, or A family that wishes to save. You must see it now; it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Walnut Street have any available units?
9811 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9811 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9811 Walnut Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9811 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9811 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 9811 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9811 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9811 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9811 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9811 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9811 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

