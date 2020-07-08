9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! The home offers new plank flooring, fresh interior paint. Your kitchen offers beautiful neutral countertops, white cabinets with silver pulls, ceramic backsplash and a white on white appliance package. Appliances include a dishwasher, range and built in microwave, refrigerator and a stackable washer and dryer. French doors lead to your bedroom with a view and a nice closet. Simply a nice place to come home to in a location you love.



You are minutes away from Greenville Ave and N. Plano Rd. Easy access to Hwy 75, Hwy 635 and the North Dallas Tollway. At this location you are surrounded by an array of shops and restaurants, too many to list!



You are also minutes from Richland College and Concord Career College.



First Come First Serve! Schedule your tour today!



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***