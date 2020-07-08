All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 27 2020

9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111

9809 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

9809 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! The home offers new plank flooring, fresh interior paint. Your kitchen offers beautiful neutral countertops, white cabinets with silver pulls, ceramic backsplash and a white on white appliance package. Appliances include a dishwasher, range and built in microwave, refrigerator and a stackable washer and dryer. French doors lead to your bedroom with a view and a nice closet. Simply a nice place to come home to in a location you love.

You are minutes away from Greenville Ave and N. Plano Rd. Easy access to Hwy 75, Hwy 635 and the North Dallas Tollway. At this location you are surrounded by an array of shops and restaurants, too many to list!

You are also minutes from Richland College and Concord Career College.

First Come First Serve! Schedule your tour today!

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 have any available units?
9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 have?
Some of 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 currently offering any rent specials?
9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 is pet friendly.
Does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 offer parking?
No, 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 does not offer parking.
Does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 have a pool?
No, 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 does not have a pool.
Does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 have accessible units?
No, 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9809 Walnut Street - 111, Apt 111 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
