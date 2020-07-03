All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:21 PM

9808 Bluffcreek Dr.

9808 Bluffcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Bluffcreek Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1cf8b24002 ---- Old Style Remodeled Home Upgraded bathrooms Appliances Included (stove/oven) Single car detached garage Central Air/Heating Close to bus line/shopping and restrauants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. have any available units?
9808 Bluffcreek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. have?
Some of 9808 Bluffcreek Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Bluffcreek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. offers parking.
Does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. have a pool?
No, 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9808 Bluffcreek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

