Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9807 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9807 Walnut Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:28 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9807 Walnut Street
9807 Walnut St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9807 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 story condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Open living room. Close to Richland Community College, shopping, 635 and Hwy 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9807 Walnut Street have any available units?
9807 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9807 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9807 Walnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9807 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9807 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9807 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9807 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 9807 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 9807 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9807 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9807 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9807 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9807 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University