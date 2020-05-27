9803 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulously designed, recently updated and move-in ready 2-level condo unit located in the heart of Richardson ISD. 5 minute drive from Richland College and LBJ. This unit features plenty of natural sunlight, architectural style, high ceilings, gorgeous outdoor views, granite in kitchen, wooden floors, new paint and carpet, wood burning fireplace to keep cozy, ceiling fans throughout. Nice sized outdoor patio to enjoy a nice breeze. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Rest of furnishings can be included for extra $50 per month.