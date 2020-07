Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Condo is definitely move in ready! Third floor condo unit in very nice condition. Very close to community gate. Open floor plan. Easy access to US 75, 635, PGBT. Property is close to grocery stores, markets and other small businesses. Awesome restaurants just across the street. Most importantly it's very close to Richland College. Only 5 minutes drive.